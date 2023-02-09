Letter: PENNCREST Students Deserve to Practice Education as Freedom Twenty years ago, I graduated from Cambridge Springs Jr./Sr. High School. I was Miss Cambridge Springs 2002, Annie in PENNCREST’s production of Annie Get Your Gun, and voted Class Apple Polisher. When I returned to CSHS in 2016 as the commencement speaker, I applauded the district for its role in making me who I am: an award-winning teacher and scholar at a prominent university in a major metropolitan city. I came from very little but learned the moral and ethical principles in those rural classrooms that I now use in my professional work. It’s because of my pride as an alumna of the PENNCREST School District that I am extremely troubled by the recent passing of policy 109.2, which bans several books because of perceived sexual content. I’ve spent my professional life teaching students how to communicate in and about the classroom. Education is an enlightening experience and the practice of freedom. I encourage my students to deconstruct their own educational experiences. Schools are very much an institution of social construction. They have the opportunity to create worldviews for students. Because of this great responsibility, it is imperative that schools create opportunities for students to be exposed to new perspectives, different voices, and alternative moral points of view. Only then can they develop critical thinking skills: the ability to ask questions and pose solutions to social problems. Access to information is the responsibility of our education system. Policy 109.2 takes this away from our students. Instead of increasing access to knowledge, it is another failed attempt to control what students think and what they know. These actions are deeply disturbing and must be righted. As an alumna, I felt compelled to write this open letter to the school board. I urge other alumni to sign the letter and demand that the district repeal policy 109.2 and restore access to knowledge to the students of PENNCREST. Brandi Lawless Professor and Chair Department of Communication Studies University of San Francisco CONTACT INFORMATION First Name Brandi Last Name Lawless Hometown San Francisco