I graduated from Saegertown High School in May of 1973. My formal education began at Euclid Elementary School in September of 1961 with one year at Brookhouser Elementary School and grades seven through 10 at the former Saegertown Jr.-Sr. High School and two years at the present Saegertown High School. I furthered my education at Villa Maria College, Edinboro State College (B.S. Education, ’77) and I hold a master’s degree in education in curriculum and instruction from Virginia Commonwealth University. I am retired teacher with 31 years of classroom experience.
Much of our curriculum at SHS was rigorous and one example of this was the reading and analysis of the novel “The Mayor of Casterbridge” by Thomas Hardy. I found it to be academically challenging and I cannot say that I truly mastered all of the symbolism or understood the complex nuanced characters. However, it is in reading and discussing literature, that we are discovering ourselves. Some scholars have suggested that we don’t really read great works, that we read ourselves. I fear that the rich works of Shakespeare, and the poetry of Donne, Milton and Dante might not today be acceptable in today’s PENNCREST School District. I ask members of the school board, have you each read the entirety of the Old Testament? And whether the Books of Judges, 1 Samuel, Numbers and the Song of Solomon would be deemed as acceptable part of school libraries? How would you judge the appropriateness of explicit violence and sexual behaviors described therein?
It is with disappointment, frustration and sadness that I have learned of the recent actions of the PENNCREST School Board and the passage of Policy 109.2. I support the repeal of this policy.
