Letter: PENNCREST made bad choice with policy
I write in response to the letter Feb. 17 declaring that the PENNCREST School Board ought to be praised and supported in their passing of policy 109.2. I disagree. The school board ought to be roundly condemned for such a policy and has been by many writers to the paper. It is likely, in my opinion, that policy 109.2 is illegal. The fact that the attorney advising the school board resigned in protest over the passage of this policy ought to give the writer pause.
In addition, the behavior of some school board members, the nasty, argumentative and bullying tone of some of their statements, is inappropriate for people elected to represent the public in the furtherance of good-quality public education. Is that the kind of behavior we want our children to emulate? I certainly hope not!
The writer states that “since the Bible and prayer were taken out of the schools, education has declined.” No evidence is presented in support of this sweeping declaration concerning the state of education in the U.S. The U.S. Constitution prohibits the establishment of religion or what is commonly referred to as the separation of church and state. Prayer was not taken out of schools. What was deemed unconstitutional was the recitation in public schools of a Christian prayer by all children regardless of their religious affiliation. That is a clear violation of their religious freedom. And, as has often been said, as long as there are math tests, there will be prayer in schools.
George Roland
Meadville
