In response to the letter written on Feb. 9, the writer thinks books that some people consider sexually expletive should be allowed in the school library.
As an alumni of Cambridge Springs, I am saddened by her viewpoint. We should be applauding PENNCREST School Board's passing of policy 109.2.
The writer states that students should be allowed to be exposed to new perspectives, different voices and alternative moral points of view. Oh, please! Students are inundated with points of view everywhere. Ever since the Bible and prayer were taken out of the schools, education has declined. I would like to urge all PENNCREST alumni to applaud the school board for "finally" standing up for morals.
MARILYN WAUGH
Titusville
