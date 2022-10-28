Dan Pastore, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives' 16th District, believes that legislating starts with listening. He listens and will do something about helping the people of the 16th District.
Dan’s a diverse man with many useful talents. He’s a carpenter with a degree in economics. He is an attorney and innovative businessman. He owns FishUSA and employees 65 people with good-paying jobs and benefits. He cares for the environment and serves on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
As a legislator, Dan wants to draft laws to protect our freedoms and rights. Democracy. He is committed to protecting our right to vote; for expanding opportunities for affordable healthcare; for fair wages for hard working families; for women’s reproductive freedom, which may entail decisions for the very life of an expectant mother. As a Democrat, Dan will protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from the dangerous proposition to privatize these life sustaining programs.
By contrast, Mike Kelly doesn’t believe in listening to his constituents. Years before the pandemic, Kelly refused to hold in-person town hall meetings. He had the power. If he did grant your group a private meeting, it came with many rules. No hard questions please. I subscribed to his newsletter and his language was very partisan, not serving all Pennsylvanians.
Kelly doesn’t tell the truth when his flyers say he works to lower drug costs. He voted against capping the price of insulin. Against price gouging at the pump. Against coronavirus relief. Against the infrastructure bill. Jobs. Against funding for baby formula. Pro-life? Against voter protections. Against House Resolution 1 to get money out of politics. Against inflation reduction. Against Violence Against Women Act. He’s being investigated for insider trading. He was for tax cuts for the wealthy. He’s wealthy.
Kelly’s most egregious act was to file a lawsuit against Pennsylvania to throw out 100,000 votes of the 16th District cast by mail. Then he voted against certifying the 2020 election, even though he himself won.
Better vote for Dan Pastore!
Gloria J. Shields
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
