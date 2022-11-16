Letter: Pass It On program at Free Clinic
The Meadville Area Free Clinic has been in existence for the past 25 years and has served the community well in providing needed health care to area residents between the ages of 18 through Medicare eligibility who have no insurance and are not eligible for Medical Assistance, Medicare or have no Veteran’s benefits.
A recent addition to the Free Clinic is the Pass It On Program. This is a medical equipment recycling program making available donated refurbished medical equipment to people in our area who lack the insurance coverage or means to purchase medical equipment.
We accept donations of gently used medical equipment from area residents who no longer need these items. Examples are: wheelchairs, walkers, tub benches, shower chairs.
Don’t just throw it away — Pass It On.
David Shaffer
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.