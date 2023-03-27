Why aren’t we doing more to warn kids about the danger of guns? Dear, Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal, I respectfully respond to you question about kids and guns (March 3).
These kids have been educated by their parents to experiment. Who provided them with the most entertaining education that Hollywood, media, movies, computer games and cellphones can provide? It isn’t the kids. It is the responsibility of the parents to educate their children, not others.
When parents bring into their child’s lives all the colorful, fun, mind-numbing education, what do they expect? What do you expect? This constant feed of death, conquering this or that external war, creates another reality. It fosters a curiosity to check it out in real-time.
I have a concealed permit to carry and own several pistols. I also have five grandchildren, three girls and two guys. When the two girls and their dad came for a visit we went to a cousin’s farm in Titusville to shoot targets. All the conservative practices were taught and dangers explained. Their dad would not even participate. When we were done, we explored the farm, its birds and animals. A fun, balanced day.
My son who did not participate yet witnessed the shooting was raised by his mom who experienced World War II in Germany. She saw it up close. No play pistols or play rifles were allowed in the house. She had seen enough. Why encourage our boys to develop a curiosity about killing? I agreed.
While I read over disheartening statistics, it seemed that something basic was missing. Where were those parents who left access to those pistols or rifles? It is not anyone else’s responsibility to raise our children, to teach them the pursuit of the truth. It is ours. We own it. We allow it. Those children need attention, engagement, love and listening. When we parents feed the youth with fun and guns what else can we expect — just open tomorrow’s newspaper for the sad answer.
WILLIAM McCRALEY
Meadville
