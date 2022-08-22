Oz should renounce his Turkish citizenship
As many of you already know, celebrity doctor and New Jersey resident Mehmet Oz wants to be the United States senator from Pennsylvania.
Did you know, though, that Dr. Oz was born in Turkey and has dual citizenship? He is a citizen of both Turkey and the United States.
Dr. Oz maintains a residence in Turkey, has business interests in Turkey and in 2018 voted in the Turkish presidential election. The fact that Dr. Oz is a Turkish citizen and remains active in Turkish politics raises some interesting questions, especially with regard to U.S. national security and his loyalty to the United States.
It seems to me that anyone wanting to be a United States senator should not have dual citizenship so that there will be no conflict of interest and no question as to where their loyalty lies. I call on Dr. Oz to renounce his Turkish citizenship and to be proud to be exclusively a citizen of the United States.
Tom Cagle
Saegertown
