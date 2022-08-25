Recently I was in Meadville with my brother and son visiting relatives and friends when I got this severe chest pain. My brother drove me to the emergency room at Meadville Medical Center. I was immediately tended to by several ER personnel. They diagnosed a heart attack and called for the heart catheterization team to "scrub up." Within a short time I was recuperating in the ICU unit with two new stents.
The care I received in the ICU was outstanding. I have had a similar procedure done before at the Cleveland Clinic, and the Meadville Medical Center does not take a back seat to the Cleveland Clinic when it comes to heart care. Meadville is very lucky to have such top notch medical care available.
BOB VARANO
Lakewood, Ohio
