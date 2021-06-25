I write in response to recent Tribune articles and letters to the editor regarding Christian values and morals.
As a United Methodist, I am part of a global denomination made up of over 12.5 million Christians, hundreds of them living here in Crawford County. Although the church is not of one mind regarding same-sex marriage and ordination, the denominational book of polity and law, The Book of Discipline, takes a strong stand regarding the moral question of discrimination against LQBTQ persons.
The United Methodist Social Principles read, “We affirm all persons as equally valuable in the sight of God. We therefore work toward societies in which each person’s value is recognized, maintained, and strengthened. We support the basic rights of all persons to equal access to housing, education, communication, employment, medical care, legal redress for grievances, and physical protection. We deplore acts of hate or violence against groups or persons based on race, color, national origin, ethnicity, age, gender, disability, status, economic condition, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religious affiliation.”
I am one of many Christians in Meadville, Saegertown and the surrounding communities who inspired by the Spirit, guided by scripture, and instructed by the church, speak out and stand against hateful words and actions that deny the sacred worth of our LGBTQ students and their families. Our children and youth deserve our respect and support.
SARAH RONCOLATO
Meadville
