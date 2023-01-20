The war in Ukraine is a conflict that could have been prevented with $50 per barrel oil with the prospect of $25 per barrel oil and liquefied natural gas. Russia depends on oil and has been described as one big gas station. When we were energy independent, our gas station was bigger.
The U.S. should be Europe's energy source. This would make both the U.S. and Europe stronger. The Biden energy policy, including depleting our strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) to influence a midterm election and worse, selling our SPR to China, his open border with the flood of illegal immigrants and the free flow of deadly drugs and his being compromised by the Ukraine and China has made us look feckless and weak. If you look strong you're less likely to be attacked, in international affairs as in the school playground.
Biden missed his 9/11 victory lap with his botched Afghanistan withdrawal and now he is trying for a victory lap in the Ukraine with Ukraine blood, and our treasure. Let's hope, not with the blood of our very best. With a strong and uncompromised president as we had with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin would have sent gift baskets rather than drones to Ukraine. The only winners are the industrial-military-political complex. Wouldn't it be nice to know the stock portfolio of our senators and members of the House of Representatives?
DOMINIC FRISINA
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.