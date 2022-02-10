His face is innocent looking and very young.
But on Nov. 30, 2021, he blew away the hopes, dreams and lives of four classmates and wounded seven others, including a teacher in his high school, using a high powered 9-mm handgun.
The rampage took place at Oxford High, north of Detroit.
What happened, or rather didn’t happen, in this young man’s life? What went wrong for him to be consumed with hate and anger? Let’s admit it right now. We failed another young person who in the only way he knew, was crying out for help.
Ethan Crumbley already has appeared in a Michigan court and entered a not guilty plea. He is only 15 years old and he had his whole life ahead of him.
He has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder. His parents are being charged with negligence at a separate date.
As we get older, we look back and see that high school was some of the best times of our life. But it could also be very stressful to achieve a certain expected standard.
Our young people are living with a tremendous amount of confusion right now. And there is a mental health crisis going on in this country. First came the coronavirus, then the omicron variant. They are in school for one week and then back studying at home.
And why do we care about a young man named Ethan Crumbley, someone we know very little about?
Because he could be one of ours.
Our young people are precious gifts to all of us. They hold our future. Our job is to protect them, guide them, educate them and be aware when things are not right in their lives. We must never forget that it “takes a village” to raise a child, and that includes all of us.
SANDRA RAGOZINE
Hermitage
