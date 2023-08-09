"Oppenheimer" is a blockbuster of a movie; we can only hope that after seeing it people walk away with a richer experience than just another "big bang."
While there are very few people still around who remember the newsreels that showed what we did to Japan, there are still many alive who saw the nightly news on TV of our continued testing in the Cold War era before it was banned. At once mesmerizing and terrifying, the mushroom cloud occupied the consciousness of a whole generation.
What I remember most as a child was being told we couldn't eat snow or enjoy icicles and later the mass dumping of contaminated milk. When you're 5, these were the real effects, the pictures on TV were abstract and not part of a kid's everyday world. Later as we grew up and the Cold War became hotter, we all lived under that mushroom cloud, some distracted themselves with drugs and music, others sought serenity in returning to a quasi-earth-centric life, and the vast majority divided themselves into hawks and doves and have remained divided to this day.
Everyone should see this film because it graphically depicts when everything changed, what we should walk away with is hopefully a conviction to never allow that to happen again.
David Vinch
Meadville
