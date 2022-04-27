An internal combustion motor is doomed to fail from the very first start-up. Its series of repeated explosions bring harsh vectors of thrust to each and every part involved. Counterbalances and weights can only do so much in the face of this thrashing and the bearings that support the moving parts will only last just so long before failure. It's a machine that makes more noise and heat than actual power, and, as such, should be relegated to museums along with all the old steam engines that preceded it.
Industry knows this; industry moved over to three-phase motors a long long time ago. Silent, smooth as glass, unimaginable low-end torque with no need for gearing and an almost unlimited life sealed the deal.
Three-phase DC motors came to us from the computer industry, took a little detour into the model airplane sector and have emerged as a smooth source of propulsion for industry again in electric forklifts and cargo handlers and finally the family vehicle. Global warming and pollution aside, electric automobiles are the future today. Quiet, efficient, torque beyond belief make them a no-brainer once you've gotten behind the wheel. I guarantee you will walk away with a big smile and a need for more once you road test one.
We have to throw our weight behind this not only for environmental reasons, but also to open a whole new era of driving enjoyment. Prices will come down, we could start to lower them by redirecting tax dollars now subsidizing oil companies. We could lower them by making our demands known. There is nothing to fear about an electric car but the lay-you-back-in-the-seat acceleration.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
