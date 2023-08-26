First, let me say that I certainly am not completely satisfied with the way our current council communicates many of the things they want to do, but that does not make them wrong.
They have had absolutely nothing to do with either one of the parking garages or the choice of previous councils to not maintain them. Lots of taxpayer money was spent to make more parking available downtown which would benefit both citizens/customers and businesses alike, but then they decided not to maintain them causing one to be demolished and the other to be in bad condition and this council with difficult choices.
For decades previous councils have chosen to not raise taxes which resulted in a skeleton staff and no money to repair and maintain infrastructure. Costs of things increase for individuals and the city.
This council did not choose to leave the previous city building and put thousands of dollars into the old armory but if the taxpayers do not provide the funds (tax dollars) that building, too, will end up in disrepair.
I will leave the rental inspection program for another letter to the editor but suffice it to say, for now, that I recommended a similar program over 25 years ago. A tenant has no right to initiate needed repairs and why should they take money out of their pocket? It is the landlord’s responsibility to provide safe, decent, and sanitary housing and some landlords refuse to do that.
Thomas Youngblood
Meadville
