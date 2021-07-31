What does freedom look like to you this summer? Is it found on the T-shirt emblazoned with a U.S. flag and the caption "since 1776"? Is it in the pages of Angela Davis's book "Freedom is a Constant Struggle?" Perhaps you find it in Buddhist traditions showing pathways of freedom from suffering?
Whatever our personal notions of freedom, l want to encourage our community to not see small victories like the recognition of Juneteenth and Derek Chauvin's conviction as opportunities to abandon our commitment to antiracist action. Sadly, some recent research (Chudy & Jefferson, 2021) suggests that white support for anti-Black racial justice, which blossomed last summer, has fallen to levels lower than prior to the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. We cannot afford to go back to sleep, especially when such widespread misunderstandings exist about vital analytic tools as Critical Race Theory, or when distinctions between concepts of equality and equity cause well-meaning voters to support Pennsylvania constitutional amendments premised on a perverse misconstrual of Civil Rights Era notions of color-blindness.
There is much to rebuild in our communities in the wake of the pandemic. Economies matter, and so do ethical actions. Robin Kelley suggested that "(F)reedom and love may be the most revolutionary ideas available to us." Yet, this radical compassion must be linked to a deep awareness of the history of racialized oppressions and a dedication to act. Let's remain mindful of Fannie Lou Hamer's words, "Nobody's free until everybody's free." Not just the people who've joined us for our backyard cookout. Everybody. That's what freedom sounds like to me.
JEN FOREMAN
Meadville
