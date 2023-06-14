Nobody owns a rainbow. A rainbow occurs because of light, water and physics. It appears because sunlight contains all the colors in the visible spectrum and water droplets act like prisms. Here’s how it works.
When sunlight hits the surface of a water droplet, the sunlight bends slightly as it enters the tiny transparent sphere because the light is moving from air (a gas) into water (a liquid, which is denser). This process causes the sunlight to separate and is called refraction, because different wavelengths of light bend at different angles. You may have simulated this process in elementary school in science class using a prism when you learned about Sir Isaac Newton’s experiment, which he published in 1672.
The light then ricochets around inside the droplets (a process called total internal reflection) before it exits each tiny ball of water in the sky. Because each of the various wavelengths of light exits each droplet at a slightly different angle, all the colors of visible light may appear in the sky. So, depending on where you are standing on Earth as this process occurs, you may see a rainbow.
It’s important to remember that nobody else is seeing exactly the same colors in the rainbow that you see, because they are viewing the rainbow from a different angle. Consequently, more red may be visible to you in one area of the sky, while more blue may be visible to someone standing next to you. Which colors, and how much color we see, depends on "our point of view." This makes seeing a rainbow a uniquely individual experience for everyone.
In Norse mythology, the rainbow is a bridge between Earth and the home of their gods. In Greek mythology, their goddess, Iris, personifies the rainbow. In Christianity, their god presented the rainbow to Noah as a covenant. Which story is true? Who’s to say?
The fact is, nobody owns the rainbow because it’s a fleeting phenomenon of light. You can’t possess it; you can’t “take it back.” Like stars, rainbows are available for everyone to share and enjoy.
Darlene Jessup
Conneaut Lake
