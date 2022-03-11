No, Beverly Whitman, I don't miss the "Orange Man." I don't know where you get your statistics. Oh wait, you told us. Fox News and that other site for real looneys.
You must know that job growth has been explosive under Biden. Unemployment is almost non-existent and wages are up (yes, along with inflation). The stock market has been at its highest most of the time, though it's going to be volatile with this war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, your boy and his whole crew is just one step ahead of the judge and jury. During the lead-up to the first European war since World War II, Donald Trump has been a cheerleader for Vladimir Putin, lacking only a short skirt and pom-poms, And he has a whole squad: Mike Pompeo, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Joni Ernst, etc. And they get their voices amplified by their favorite in the media, Tucker Carlson of the bowtie (whatever happened to that trademark?).
So, here we have Europe's greatest autocrat attacking a free and democratic neighbor, while most of the Republican leadership cheers him on. This is the most shameful display I've ever witnessed in my time as an American. Republicans should be getting outraged enough to see through this shameful rhetoric.
Drain the swamp, indeed! Beverly Whitman should be a columnist at the Tribune. They publish your rantings so regularly. I've noticed you always call God into play in your letters. You may have noticed, He never declares His favorite until one side wins. Who does He like in this one, the autocrats or the free?
TOM GIOVANNELLI
Meadville
