Our mayoral candidates sometimes have not a dime’s difference between them, yet other times they are dollars apart. Both Jaime Kinder and Marcy Kantz are first-time candidates, both from Meadville; one hailing from sound economy, one from stress economy. Meadville itself is by many accounts a stressed economy.
There is a solid idea floating around town that is endorsed by both candidates, and really holds hope for the city. Particularly, this is the development of our French Creek waterfront, a magnificent opportunity with large budget need and the possibility of great dividends. Currently this idea is circulating around the large donor/investor circles and may be adopted in part by local philanthropic/investors. However, this project stands to miss a special grandness if the process is inaccessible to lesser economies. As the waterfront passes all, all should be involved in its build, blueprint through completion and enjoyment.
This presents a very compelling reason to elect our mayor from outside privilege and opportunity, promoting a spectrum of leadership one rarely sees. Meadville and its waterfront can be unique and prosper in many as well, Meadville’s governing body can be informed in a new way and prosper with Jamie Kinder as mayor.
There will be many ideas and solutions in our future. If our mayor, our figurehead and tie breaking vote at council, brings a new view to the table, Meadville can be as unique as its waterfront.
Local elections bring involvement close to home. No leadership stands alone if citizens think and work with them. Cast your vote November 2nd and commit your attention to Meadville and our future.
BARBARA NEWCAMP
Meadville
