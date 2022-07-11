The politicians are at it again. What is “it?” They are misleading the public, or maybe lying might be a better term, into believing that some new law will “prevent” a crime.
If you think about it, all any law on any matter does is describe an action that, if done, will result in the punishment prescribed in that law. We have had laws punishing murder, robbery, assault, rape, theft, speeding, drunk driving and a lot more things for centuries. Yet, some people continue to commit the actions “prevented” in the applicable law. All a law does is tell you, “If you do this, you will receive this punishment.” It is always after the fact that the law has been violated. The law does not prevent someone intent on committing the described illegal act. In the violator’s mind he/she feels that committing the act is OK and they do not hesitate from committing the illegal act. Those few drops of ink on a piece of paper of a law can only punish an act after the illegal act has already occurred.
The only way an illegal act can be prevented is by intervention. The intervention might be a police car on the side of the road. This seems to slow down, to the legal limit, traffic which had been traveling 20 or more mph faster than the limit until they became aware of the police car. The same intervention holds when a drunk driver is reported to the police, who then manage to stop the drunk driver before they injure themselves or others by their illegal action. When someone wants to commit a theft, assault or even murder, they are not stopped by a “law.” They are stopped when someone, an ordinary citizen or the police, directly act to stop the illegal action. This may include the use of deadly force on the part or the victim or whoever, citizen and/or police, actually intervene.
Yet the politicians continue to promote the idea that their new law will “prevent” a crime. Is this to actually protect the citizens or is it simply to try to convince their voters that “they are doing something to ‘prevent’ a crime from happening?”
Joe Pyrdek
Conneaut Lake
