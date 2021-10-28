The Meadville mayor and city council election is upon us, and I’ve been knocking on doors in support of three Vote For Meadville candidates — Jaime Kinder, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless — who are running a cooperative campaign. Find more information about those three at voteformeadville.com.
One of the positives of knocking on doors throughout the city is to combat the disinformation campaign against our candidates. If you read the Tribune’s opinion page or participate in a certain few groups on Facebook, you’ve likely seen attacks on Jaime, Jack and maybe even Gretchen. Negativity, even when not true, is how our opposition’s supporters hope to win.
This took place in a recently published letter in the Tribune that had to be corrected in print after an untrue statement was said about Jaime. The sentence in question was completely deleted from the Tribune’s website due to a blatant inaccuracy. Upon deleting the sentence online, the Tribune also provided an editor's note that said inaccurate information was eliminated from the letter."
It makes you wonder what else has been said in attacks on Jaime, Jack and Gretchen over the last few months. What else has been made up in an attempt to sway a few voters?
Vote For Meadville has been working together for one common goal: improving the lives of all Meadville residents. We don’t have to stoop to negative attacks in an attempt to gain relevance. Vote For Meadville is a positive campaign that discusses the issues and looks to solve them.
We’re here to bring new faces and new ideas to Meadville City Council. And we need your vote to make that happen. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, so please find a few minutes to vote Jaime Kinder for mayor and both Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless for council.
DAN WALK
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.