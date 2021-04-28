1 Timothy 6:10: “For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. By craving it, some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many sorrows.”
I believed Sen. Chuck Schumer when he said he wanted to “fundamentally change America;” President Joe Biden when he said he would “raise taxes;” Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she said, “If I had my way, sporting guns would be strictly regulated, the rest would be confiscated.” The Democrats have an open, taxpayer-funded credit card and they’re spending trillions. At light-speed, bills are being pushed through the House. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is the only one insisting the bills be read, discussed, and have a House-floor vote. Many states are eager for money to help their cities, but are we trading our freedoms for money? For every dollar the government spends, there’s a huge price to pay. If you all read the article about Biden’s infrastructure plan, I hope you understood the controls they’ve attached. They’re unchecked power of the IRS will make sure their orders are followed. They’ll unleash the FBI/Department of Justice — anything to destroy those who oppose them. Socialism is the next step, and you won’t like it. NBC’s Lester Holt said, “We don’t need fairness.” Really? Isn’t that what the left is pushing — fairness in elections, housing, education? From Peter to Mary to Judas, we’re all different — it’s part of God’s plan.
Here’s my prayer — that we stop with the racist, wokeness and boycott talk. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said it best. Our country isn’t perfect, but people of color arose from slavery to president. Our sorrows have only begun if we don’t stand up to the power of the left and for the freedoms’ we hold dear. Don’t leave God at home as you walk out the door — He’s our only salvation—not money nor power can prevail over his sovereignty.
BEVERLY WHITMAN
Cochranton