I’d like to clarify why I think increasing the cap on the Local Services Tax (LST) is important to Meadville’s future and the health of the county. The LST is a tax paid by employees for city services like police, fire, and street maintenance.
This tax has not kept up with the rising cost of services because state law limits municipalities from raising it. The Pennsylvania Municipal League’s study, “It’s Not 1965 Anymore: State Tax laws Fail to Meet Municipal Revenue Needs” concluded that state tax laws “set up local governments for structural deficits that eventually lead to financial failure.” Why is this? In large part it’s because the state’s tax code relies too heavily on property taxes. If one thinks of property tax and the LST as possible "pots” or ways for municipalities to receive revenues, is the balance right between property owners and workers in municipalities?
This is an important question for small cities where the tax burden falls heavily on property owners — especially when about 40 percent of Meadville’s city property is tax exempt. Our tax exempts provide vital services to city and county residents. Cities like Meadville are hubs for social services, hospitals, health care, courts, churches, colleges and schools. This is also an important question for rural municipalities that struggle to pay for fire and EMS in a time when volunteers are hard to come by.
As I listen to what possible solutions are out there, updating the cap on the LST seems to be a fair and viable option. It opens up the possibility of our city and county not becoming distressed and falling into bankruptcy. Costs do keep going up and Pennsylvania’s 1965 Act 511 isn’t keeping up.
This is a bipartisan push across the state. We as a city council have sent letters to state legislators asking for consideration and support. If you have thoughts, questions or concerns, please reach out to me.
Gretchen Myers
Meadville
Editor's note: Myers is a member of Meadville City Council.
