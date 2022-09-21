Misguided concerns about Arc residents
About seven years ago, I was blessed to become the executive director of The Arc. My number one mission is to advocate for individuals who have intellectual or developmental disabilities and empower those we employ to do the same. Ask anyone at our agency or our sister agencies what a joy and privilege it is to serve intellectual disability (ID) and developmental disability (DD) individuals and their families.
So it is with great sadness that I realize I have failed in this aspect of my job. The fact that as we purchase a home that will allow our individual to live as a family in a nice neighborhood stirred up so many myths and misconceptions, shows that we still have a lot of work to do and further outreach needs to be done. We need to dispel the myth that ID/DD clients are a menace to the neighbors and would need locks and alarms to insure the neighbors’ safety. That is quite disheartening. Concerns about the safety of young children who live in the neighborhood because of our presence is misguided. Property values will not plummet. We pride ourselves on maintaining our residences, keeping them clean and well-kept. I would ask that you not be angry at the residents of West Mead who voiced concerns, but instead tell them wonderful experiences you have had living with or knowing an individual with disabilities. Let’s become a more inclusive community. Like the back of the NFL players helmets say this year, “Choose Love, Stop Hate.”
Mark A. Weindorf
Meadville
