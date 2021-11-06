Over 20 years ago, I married a landlord. Prior to that time, I had the misconception that landlords owned their buildings and were making pure profit off the rents. I soon realized how wrong I was. I realized that being a landlord is not an easy job. But after 30 years, my husband had built his business through hard work and endless phone calls at all hours of the day and night. Unfortunately, he is not making more money, he is making less. He still pays mortgages, high taxes, stormwater fees per property; garbage fees per unit — not per property; replaces sidewalks; pays for exterminators; disposes of televisions; replaces roofs, furnaces, hot water tanks, appliances and much more.
Landlords do not make huge salaries, they work seven days a week, and they have invested their life savings into these properties to provide a service that people need.
My husband does not want to be in the business of evicting people, he wants to have good, long-term renters. He does not intimidate or scare his renters. He makes all necessary repairs if they are reported. Landlords want to have clean, safe properties with tenants that respect the property, each other and their neighbors.
There are already services in place for renters to request inspections. There are already services in place to address blighted properties.
Inspections would be per unit, not per building. If a business has 50 apartments and is charged $50 per inspection, that is $2,500. Money that can no longer be used to pay employees or reinvest in the property.
My husband is a great landlord and goes over and above for his tenants. I resent the implications that he does not take care of his properties or does not have compassion for his renters. I resent the implication that he should further lose money to put an inspection program in place that is not necessary.
Unlike what certain people would like you to believe, the vast majority of landlords take care of their investments and the vast majority of renters live in safe housing.
Tracie Gilmore Jones
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.