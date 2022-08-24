Out of every 1,000 cases of Intimate Partner Violence, 950 of those suspected people never see the inside of a police precinct, according to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network . This is not a piece about the police, but more about the state of the country’s view on intimate partner violence (IPV).
It wasn’t until 1993 that the nation all agreed that a spouse can violate their other spouse and be tried for it. To remember that most people were born in a time that a relationship made them legally chattel goes against the basic upbringing most moral people are instilled with.
I, myself, have seen friends go through horrific scarring crimes to then not have the justice they rightly deserve. What makes matters worse, my friends and I have diagnosed mental health issues; which in their cases makes them more likely to seem like a perpetrator than a vulnerable party. A jury of our peers aren’t always our peers and the legal system doesn’t have the understanding or resources to make the general public aware that mental health doesn’t mean we are aggressors. With the publicized trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, mental health was on trial for both parties and neither in a compassionate light. Just as a cancer patient isn’t inherently violent due to their disease, neither are the mentally ill. No matter the creed, there needs to be better justice for people experiencing IPV and every county is failing their most vulnerable persons.
TAYLOR RASZMAN
Meadville
