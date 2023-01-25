Private health insurance companies are now spending massive amounts of money advertising Medicare Advantage plans to displace the Medicare plans funded by taxpayers since 1965. They advertise customer premium savings, but don’t disclose where the rest of the money is really obtained.
Original Medicare was and is funded by the Medicare Trust Fund into which nearly all of us contribute. Unfortunately, billions of dollars in fraudulent claims by many of these insurance companies have been used to pad their profits while looting the Medicare Trust Fund. Original Medicare has efficiencies which private companies can’t match.
If you agree to a Medicare Advantage Plan and your health changes, you may not be able to get back into Medicare or another Medicare Advantage plan. Non-emergency treatment outside of provider networks result in little or no coverage. Provider networks may change at insurer discretion, and patients may then be forced to change doctors. Second opinions outside of their networks are also not covered. Finally, insurers have sole discretion to deny procedure coverages. Many patients have been denied approval recommended by their local doctors.
Per capita healthcare costs in this country average nearly double that of most other similar countries of the western world. These other countries have popular plans more generous than Medicare and extend their coverage to all of their citizens, rather than just seniors.
The bottom line is that half of our healthcare dollars end up in stock holder profits and CEO bonuses. Why should taxpayers continue to subsidize private insurance companies whose loyalties are only to their stockholders? Medicare for all, as practiced in most other countries, is far more efficient and care is better. Why are prescription costs, like insulin, so much higher here? Why does our congressional representative, Mike Kelly, even continually oppose the Affordable Care Act? Healthcare premium costs used to increase 30 percent every five years. Since the ACA that rate of increase has decreased to 20 percent every five years. Why do Republicans continually try to privatize Medicare and eliminate the ACA?
Michel Wilcox
Cochranton
