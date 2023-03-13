Much has been written about the Meadville rental inspection program, both pro and con. In full disclosure, I have not supported the program only because I do not believe that city council has justified the merits of the program vis-a-vis the additional cost, which will ultimately be recovered by landlords through hikes in rental fees. I also am concerned about the increase in city bureaucracy to manage the program. Nonetheless, it appears that implementation of the program is inevitable, although legal challenges will certainly ensue beyond its implementation.
As residents, we are obligated to hold our city government accountable for the programs they implement particularly when they impact us financially as a business or as a family. Every program should have goals and objectives that can measure the success or failure of it. In my opinion, city council has yet to quantify the extent of problems to be remedied by these annual inspections. Someone suggested that just looking at the condition of exteriors can foretell the extent of interior problems. Well, if that's the case, how many rental units does the city believe will fail their inspection criteria? Once the program has been operating and all units have had an initial inspection, we should be able to determine if the program was justified.
A high percentage of failures would be confirmation of the council's decision to implement the program and justification to continue it. However, if the opposite is true, a decision would have to be made as to the future of the program.
Once created, a bureaucracy is very hard to eliminate, which is why it is important to define expectations which can be measured. If the program does not identify significant improvements, other alternatives must be considered.
The next council meeting is on March 15. This would be the time for residents to hold city council accountable by insisting on measurable performance standards.
Leonard Priber
Meadville
