On Wednesday, Meadville City Council will vote on whether to adopt a Climate Action Plan (CAP). It’s an initial step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city, and it’s long overdue.
Northwestern Pennsylvania is already one of the most rapidly warming areas in the country, and you’ve probably noticed the effects: wetter winters, more intense floods, ice storms, torrential rains, temperature swings of 30 degrees overnight — all of which come with harmful impacts to the community.
Unless we play our part now, we're on a crash course for more extreme weather events, not to mention more flooded basements, washed-out roads, downed power lines and power outages, large-scale cleanups, higher utility costs, and disrupted food harvests.
That’s why City Council should pass this plan. It’s a model of what city government can do if it has the courage to take proactive approaches.
Of course, local responses to climate change are limited. County, state, and federal governments all need to do more. But so does the city. We all need to step up, not pass responsibility. The CAP is a step in the right direction. It gets us out of reactive mode on climate change and sets our sights on the future, where local governments have an important role to play in mitigating global warming.
Because it all comes down to how we use our land, design our buildings, and get around. The CAP provides a framework for coordinating on each of these fronts. It outlines actions the city can take to make buildings more energy efficient while also helping residents and businesses reduce their energy use (and utility bills) through programs like community solar, home weatherization, expanded bike paths, and promoting local food systems.
Meadville is a small city in a big state. And while our resources are limited, our vision for the future, like the Climate Action Plan, can be as bold as we wish it to be. We need city leaders who are willing to be bold and embrace a progressive vision for the future.
Joe Tompkins
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper.
