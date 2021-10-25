For years, I’ve worked on housing issues in Meadville. I’ve knocked on doors and talked to a lot of renters. What I’ve seen is disgraceful. People on low incomes dealing with callous landlords who ignore health and safety problems for the sake of making money. Dangerous wiring, badly leaking roofs, rotting floors, broken steps, bug infestations — all violations of local housing codes.
But the problem is that codes are not enforced unless renters report the violation. Too often, they don’t. Why? Because they’re scared landlords will retaliate against them if they stand up for their right to a decent place to live. If renters complain, landlords might not renew their lease, or worse, evict them.
Titusville, Saegertown, Oil City and Erie all have regular inspections of rental housing. Meadville does not. Why? Because the people who profit from substandard housing have kept it that way. They say there’s no need for an inspection program because renters have all the protections they need. Meanwhile, they collect rent on unsafe units.
A rental inspection program could help to remedy that. It would require all rental units to undergo a regular safety inspection at minimal cost: based on the model in place elsewhere, landlords would pay an annual fee of $30 to $50 per unit (about $2 to $4 per month).
The reason is straightforward: just like restaurants undergo regular health inspections to ensure the safety of their customers (who wants to eat at a restaurant that fails a health inspection?), rental housing should be required to do the same. Restaurant owners serve food as a business; landlords rent homes as a business. Both food and housing are basic necessities, and we should have a minimum set of standards to protect the people who need them.
Unfortunately, some landlords are spreading fear and misinformation about these programs to score political points. They say rents will go up. But they already raise rents without making repairs; they oversee substandard living conditions as their business model. Now they’re trying to scare people away from making sure rental housing is safe and decent. Meadville deserves better.
JOE TOMPKINS
Meadville
