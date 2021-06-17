I was disappointed to learn that our tax dollars were being used to purchase books subtly encouraging lifestyles that all of the world’s religions have considered wrong for thousands of years.
While I'm opposed to any student being bullied or discriminated against and I'm sure the community is as well, it is also inappropriate for the school system to provide materials to students advocating lifestyles that the majority of the community recognizes as inappropriate and instructs against in their homes and churches.
I was unaware that the community or the school board had approved the celebration of “Pride Month.”
I doubt the school system provided any of the following facts to the students:
• Multiple studies have found that practicing homosexuals are significantly more promiscuous than heterosexuals with a corresponding higher risk for HIV/AIDS, syphilis and other STDs.
• Homosexual men have a much higher rate of disease caused by tissue trauma that the medical literature now calls “Gay Bowel Syndrome.”
• A Dutch study published in the Archives of General Psychiatry found a “high rate of psychiatric disease associated with same-sex sex.”
• Multiple studies have identified two to three times higher suicide rate among homosexuals.
• A Canadian study found the suicide rate amount LGBTQ youth to be 14 times higher.
• A Vancouver study determined the gay population had a 20 year shorter life expectancy due to disease and suicides.
Were it not politically incorrect, society would consider this a public health crisis. Why would we want to promote this lifestyle to vulnerable youth against their parents’ wishes?
While the activities of consenting adults are between them and the Creator, instructional material for our children and youth are the primary responsibility of parents. Our public school system should not be a vehicle to engineer social change and attempt to change the values and norms of our community.
The PENNCREST School Board should appoint a task force of parents to review the content of instruction materials/library books in all of PENNCREST's schools. Those with questionable content should be brought before the community and the school board for explicit approval.
FRED BRYANT
Centerville