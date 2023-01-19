As a senior citizen, I was disgusted by Froma Harrop’s column (Dec. 22) on COVID-19.
First, nearly every senior waited in long lines to get the shot; then, many got COVID anyway leading to antibody treatment (me too). Second, it wasn’t mostly older Republicans who died of COVID. How ridiculous is that? Third, she left out the part where several Democratic governors (including then Gov. Tom Wolf) put COVID patients in nursing homes, which led to many deaths — an “inconvenient truth.”
I have the same feelings about much of Eugene Robinson’s writing. His words show he hates Republicans and Donald Trump (Dec. 21). To criticize him for saying “two Corinthians” instead of second Corinthians is pathetic. The Bible reads “2 Corinthians 1:12, Our conscience testifies that we have conducted ourselves … with integrity and Godly sincerity.”
Just as misleading was a letter to the editor (Dec. 22) complaining about Franklin Graham’s salary ($720,000) as a nonprofit CEO. Let’s look at the nonprofit Penn State University, whose football coach makes $7 million annually (as reported by Spotlight PA), the CEO and COO of the Red Cross combine to make over $1.4 million (Paddock Post). In a true comparison, Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse is “helping in Jesus’ name” at every disaster; wars (Ukraine), hurricanes, floods, and fires, and his volunteer doctors risked their lives to help save millions from ebola. The semi-trucks deliver loads of equipment, food, etc., shoeboxes for children flown all over the world, along with thousands of volunteers is an enormous undertaking. As human beings we (not the government) are responsible for caring for one another. Franklin Graham is a wonderful Christian man as was his father, Billy Graham, whose goal was to save souls. Don’t disparage accomplishments by omitting “inconvenient truths.” Always do research for truth. We need to be a kinder, gentler society — not tear asunder. God, not humans, will be our final judge.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
