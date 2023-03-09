The WiNS Project, Weekend Nutrition for Students, is in its 10th year of providing weekend food to elementary school students in Crawford Central schools. Our goal is to supplement on the weekends the breakfast, lunch and snacks students receive in school. This year we are packing about 465 bags each week.
Many people have helped us meet our goal these past 10 years — volunteers who pick up, pack, and/or deliver groceries and bags; generous donors who have kept this project solvent for 10 years; friends, family, church members and everyone else who has donated peanut butter, graham crackers and plastic grocery bags; and Valesky’s and Tops Friendly Markets for the donation of plastic bags.
The students and their families at the five elementary schools also made this happen. To celebrate the 100th day of school, we challenged each class at each school to bring in 100 of a specific item that we pack in the bags. The response was overwhelming! Thousands of boxes of macaroni and cheese, cans of soup, fruit cups, pudding cups, and packets of oatmeal poured in. These donations help us stretch our budget in this time of higher grocery prices. Students helping other students who may not have enough to eat on the weekend. What a wonderful lesson to learn!
Neason Hill, Second District, First District, West End, and Cochranton Elementary, you are awesome!
Suzanne Malone
Meadville
