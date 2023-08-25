All summer I’ve been going door-to-door with the Autumn Vogel and Larry McKnight re-election campaign to let renters know that the Rental Registry Program was passed by city council and will go into effect in 2024. And they are happy to hear it.
Did you know that 63 percent of Meadville residents are renters? That’s nearly two-thirds of our population. Many I speak with signed the petition we took to city council with over 1,000 signatures supporting the program. Others wanted to sign but didn’t because they feared landlord retribution.
Here are some of the things I hear from renters:
• That this is long overdue.
• Some wonder if long-standing issues their landlords know about like collapsed ceilings and broken stairs (even in households with young children) will finally be addressed.
• Others have a great landlord and signed the petition because they had prior bad experiences with rentals in Meadville and to protect those less fortunate. Most who said this could point down the street to a neighbor or friend who absolutely needs this program.
I have been in Meadville apartments with missing stairwell railings; corroded weatherheads detached from the exterior wall where the electric service enters the home. I was at one friend’s apartment where the gas hot water tank had no flue pipe connected, meaning carbon-monoxide-laden flue gasses were seeping into the home every time there was a call for hot water or the furnace kicked on. And there is worse.
The bi-annual apartment safety inspection called for in the Rental Registry Program is extremely basic and, between $35 and $40, a bargain to the city. Responsible landlords have absolutely nothing to fear and it will set them apart from less scrupulous ones. I hope some of these landlords will step up in support of the program because they know it is the right thing to do.
Please join me in supporting Autumn and Larry’s re-election to city council on Nov. 7. It is time for a change, and they are bringing it.
Lisbet Searle-White
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.