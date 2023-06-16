The hot topic of the city is the lawsuit “the landlords” have filed against the city of Meadville. I’d love for the opportunity to tell you why it happened in full detail, but letters to the editor don’t give enough words.
The main points of contention on this issue are this, landlords are being marked as greedy slumlords who don’t fix up their properties. This label, and the “slumlord” label, are being applied broadly across all. Council members have campaigned on the slogan “hold slumlords accountable.” This is offensive to those who don’t truly fit this category. Next, they want to treat us differently than anyone else. They state health and safety, but how many dilapidated buildings are owned by a landlord versus an individual? Why not use our property maintenance code and inspect everything? Why do they not state specifically what they want to inspect? If this were truly about the basics of health and safety, the list of items inspected would have been included in the ordinance. Things like hot and cold running water, heat, working toilets, etc. All of these things, of course, are covered in the property maintenance code the city adopted.
Primarily, and if you take nothing else from this, know that the city put a provision in the rental registration and inspection program that states exactly this: “No warranty. The purpose of a residential rental license shall be to let owners and tenants know that a unit has been found to be compliant with the applicable code as of the day the residential rental unit was determined to have passed the inspection. The issuance of a residential rental license does not warrant the habitability, safety or condition of the rental unit in any way.” When asked who tenants will sue if their unit passes, but something inspected, such as a furnace, causes injury or death, the solicitor at that time had no answer. The answer apparently was to not warrant that your unit is actually safe. Please stop listening to the side they give you and open your eyes and ears to the full depth of the matter.
Alysia Mowad
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
