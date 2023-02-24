This is a letter of appreciation. We moved to Meadville Nov. 15, 2021, from Reno, Nev. The next day I walked our two Scotties in 4 inches of snow at an awful minus degrees with wind gusts. Oh, boy! What's next? Well, my wife Nancy, the two fuzzies and I survived and grew to appreciate never the weather, but the delightful demeanor of the citizens here — generally optimistic and mostly with smiles — the smiles were the missing sunshine. Back to the subject.
The newspaper's Monday, Feb. 13, edition was truly exceptional. In this upside down culture, it was page after page of hopefulness, Vision 2023, which recounted the dynamic history of this town situated on French Creek. The cornerstones noting who got here first and certainly not last — from the Chamber of Commerce in 1807, Allegheny College 1815, Seton Catholic School 1852 up to so far Blossoms and Blooms Boutique 2017. The key moments, Linesville ducks walking on fish, Barbara J paddleboat and so on. Interesting, wholesome fun.
My day starts, thanks to professionally consistent newspaper carriers, with a breakfast then to the comics. They are clever and creative — my favorites are Frank and Ernest, Baby Blues, Herman, Zits. Hmmmn, I guess I enjoy them all. Then comes the news followed by the Opinion & Comment section. Being a conservative, some writers are difficult to swallow, from Froma Harrop and Eugene Robinson, yet the brilliance of "Only in America, not once upon a time" was a total refreshment loaded with optimism and hope! Patrice Onwuka wrote, it seems, from the heart of the founding fathers.
Please keep up your challenging great work. The printed word is fading. Not too long ago a sad good bye was said to The Titusville Herald, the oldest daily in Crawford County, founded June 6, 1865.
I look forward to your newsprint tomorrow in my mailbox.
Hats off to your challenges with words and feelings and events and news. Thank you. You add sunshine to the smiles of Meadville.
WILLIAM McCRALEY
Meadville
