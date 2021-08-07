Gasoline is $1 more per gallon — President Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline.
Many shelves in stores are empty — he’s paying people not to work with outrageous unemployment benefits. The price of food’s gone up and some shelves are empty.
The Mexican border’s wide open (Biden paid $2 billion to not build the rest of the border wall) and we have no idea who’s coming across or what diseases they may carry. COVID is increasing in these border states — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seems not to care.
My daughter needed a new refrigerator — only two in her price range were available for delivery. They cannot be ordered.
Automotive dealers’ car lots are nearly empty. Why? No one working? All on Biden’s payroll (unemployment)? No electronic chips? Why not?
Crime is raging in Democrat-run cities (Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, etc.). Every day, Greg Kelly, Newsmax TV, has a segment on “Black lives matter — all lives matter,” where he shows the photo of another innocent child or young adult who has been murdered — all of them black. Mothers crying as they ask for help — but no one comes. So sad.
They’re trying, once again, to frighten us with the new delta variant. But, like Marjorie Taylor-Green, I will not be intimidated, nor will I wear a mask because they said we don’t need one when we’re vaccinated (I am). God says, “Do not be afraid for I am with you.” Are you a true Christian and believe in God’s word? I do.
Are we turning into Cuba or Venezuela which are both Communist countries depending solely on the government for everything?
I urge everyone to stand up (like David Valesky) for what you believe — no one should be indoctrinating small children about sex, race, or any other parental concern. Don’t let them control your children.
Stand up, America, and be in control of your own life, liberty and happiness!
BEVERLY WHITMAN
Cochranton
