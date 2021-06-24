While reading the conditions to submit a letter to the editor, the phrase, "The Tribune does not print personal attacks, vulgar language or untrue statements" was of particular issue to me. A statement bashing LGBTQ youth during Pride Month under the guise of concern for young people's health was published in this newspaper, accompanied by a series of misleading statistics.
I was born and have lived in this city for nearly 18 years, and have faced nothing but adversity and hate for my sexuality, both from children as young as 13 and adults who hide their fear behind claims of morality. The administration of Meadville Area Senior High School stood idly by and allowed the bullying and discrimination of their students, my friends, during a month meant for our respect and equality.
The letter to the editor I reference admits that it doesn't condone bullying or violence against the LGBTQ community, but it is these backwards ideals of conformity that teach your children they should despise us, and that we should expect a lifetime of this ordeal. Do not infantilize me. The myth LGBTQ people are unwell because of their sexuality has been taught for decades, and is cited in the aforementioned "Books were inappropriate for students." This article states several times that LGBTQ adults and youth are at higher risk for suicide or shortened life expectancy, though fails to recognize this is because we are taught from childhood to hate ourselves, and are killed disproportionately by other who believe this.
Sexuality is not a choice, nor is my natural state of being "a public health crisis" as the article this paper knowingly published suggests. If it were, the relentless animosity from people like the author would have succeeded in forcing heterosexuality onto themselves and their youth. I am tired of having my rights debated while I am expected to sit quietly and accept whatever verdict closed-minded people deem is appropriate. Hate against the LGBTQ community is not an expression of opinion, it is fear of change, and of seeing a historically minoritized community take control of our lives.
MELANIE COSDON
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.