The Russian invasion of Ukraine has reminded me of the World War II era. Hitler would claim trumped-up charges, then invade and plunder innocent countries and civilians. Europe tried to appease him, but a cult of personality cannot be appeased. Vladimir Putin is no different. The specific killing of civilians is intended to paralyze Ukraine, who cannot match Russian mechanized warfare. Ukraine has a largely civilian army, perhaps like the 1776 minutemen. Though outmatched in armor and facing an army of 100,000, Ukraine has shown unparalleled courage by the whole nation. Their people have a “Yes we can” tenacity.
Putin’s invasion also has reminded me of our Pearl Harbor. The aftermath hardened us fight against the Japanese across the Pacific and at the same time fight Hitler’s hordes across the Atlantic. Men were called to duty. This caused a shortage in factory workers. The U.S. needed planes, ships, tanks and supplies to get the boys “over there” and also get the (ongoing) supplies to support them there. To manufacture the impossible, women were asked to work in factories. Every family endured the rationing of flour, sugar, gasoline and other items. No one liked it, but everyone rolled up their sleeves and worked together. Rosie the riveter said, “Yes we can.” And ordinary citizens did.
Recently, the majority of Democrats and Republicans teamed together to place harsh sanctions on Russia and personally to Putin. To further sanction Putin, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska proposed a bill to stop purchasing Russian oil. They knew that this would cause even higher gas prices. But both believe that Putin must be stopped. Ordinary Americans work together every day in ordinary places for the good of the whole. Congress can stop the politics and do the same. As a Republican, I challenge my party to have the humility to work with Democrats on all issues as ordinary citizens do everyday. Stop the blame game. This requires less courage and sacrifice than it did in 1941, or in Ukraine today.
ROBERT THAYER
Venango
