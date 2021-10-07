I am a progressive and I believe the two-year college aspect of the infrastructure bill will lead to just another wasted effort. I propose instead that America takes a good hard look at what we are doing within our framework, what we learned from pandemic schooling, and ask our high school students and graduates which direction they think would (have) best serve(d) their needs.
A starter for discussion.
School could transition to full-time starting in sixth grade.
There is too much information to pass on above the basics and too much time wasted reviewing. A continuous experience would produce graduates who are ready for daily work experience.
This may also allow a shorter path to graduation, a more individually focused approach.
Some students chafe every day over requirements and become behavior problems. Maybe it's time we listened and allowed a diploma that speaks of achievements within a chosen path.
We already lean in this direction with vocational work programs and Pre-College programs, it could become more integrated.
There's room here also where school can stop for some at seventh grade and the student leaves school with the skills of their chosen path.
I even question the need for the masses of students converging on one building every day and can see a real possibility for independent/pod study with periodic check-ins on appointment days.
Many, I'm sure, will disagree with everything here, and that's good, too. Bring your ideas, let's start making school relevant and meaningful rather than something that must be endured. It also may lead to a total revamping of ridiculously expensive college educations as well.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
