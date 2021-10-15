In 2019, Larry McKnight and Autumn Vogel ran for Meadville City Council with the promise of a more participatory government, fair, safe and healthy housing for all, and improved public spaces and resources. Winning their elections was not the victory they'd hoped for, however, since they did not have a majority vote on the council. At the start of the pandemic, they proposed a COVID-19 task force that would have offered community input on the city's response to the pandemic with regard to small businesses and housing. Two-hundred fifty residents signed a petition in support and many showed up to city council's meeting to speak in support. Fifteen landlords spoke out against it at that meeting. It was voted down. Larry and Autumn spoke for and voted with 250 residents of the city. The rest of council voted with the 15 wealthy landlords who were against giving the community a say in how their city would respond to the pandemic. At that meeting Taylor Hinton said the tone here is that the landlords have the money and the power and therefore the voice, and she was right.
Fast forward to 2021, where the work continues. Today Jaime Kinder, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless are running a cooperative campaign for mayor and city council to win that majority vote, finally make positive changes and find creative solutions to problems facing poor and working people in the city. Finally, we can all have a say in how our government operates and the decisions that are made for us.
This work, these issues, have been the same since 2019 and no progress has been made because those who have stopped progress for decades, the powerful wealthy few, remain in power. We are so close to changing that. Our community can’t wait any longer. Vote for Jaime Kinder, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless on Nov. 2. Vote for a council that will work for and listen to all of the residents in the city, not just a powerful few.
CASSANDRA GONZALEZ
Meadville
