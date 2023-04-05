What would it take to make Meadville the “Kindest Community in America?” As it turns out, not that much. One good deed can launch a viral wave of kindness and when a simple act of kindness goes viral, a ripple effect can reach hundreds, even thousands of people.
We can start a viral wave of kindness right here in northwestern Pennsylvania. After all, being kind is not a heavy lift. It means holding the door open for someone or making eye contact with a passerby and smiling. It’s paying someone a compliment or helping your neighbor with a chore. In this manner, kindness becomes the most powerful force for good because it is love in action.
We all recognize that we are living through some very trying times. Our politics have become toxic. Religion has been weaponized. Our schools have become battle grounds where even 6 year old children have guns who use them to terrorize teachers and classmates.
Every day, somebody or some entity is shouting at us. If it’s not the cable news pundits, it’s politicians, faith leaders or activists. And, if not them, then its family members, neighbors, coworkers, or friends.
The folks around us will test our patience and the news will surely disturb us. Yet, despite these challenges, each of us has the ability to actively choose to be kind ... and gracious, understanding and forgiving.
Kindness involves choice because there are so many other ways we can respond to people and to circumstances, such as with apathy, cynicism or anger. But choosing kindness reminds us of why we are born and what we are here to do; to lift one another up, to be helpmates and cheerleaders for one another.
I am not suggesting that we should stop advocating for the changes that we want to see or that we shouldn’t challenge those who would have us living in a world that marginalizes others. But let’s do so in a spirit of love and kindness. Let’s “call in” and converse civilly with one another. Let us leave the “calling out” to the unenlightened.
Bruce Harlan
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.