Did we really need an executive from the Meadville Medical Hospital to remind us to wear a mask, social distance and be respectful and kind to each other?
I have to admit, I am a tad bullheaded and stubborn myself. I like to gather all the facts and make up my own mind about things.
But it doesn’t take a virologist to realize that this virus is no joke. It is no time to be belligerent, rude or knuckle-headed if we look at the statistics of the damage this coronavirus has done so far to our world.
Now, if you want to be sick, or watch someone you know and love be put on a ventilator to breathe, carry on.
For me, my friends and family, we will abide by the rules and regulations set down by knowledgeable medical personnel. When entering any medical facility, wear a mask and follow the rules. It won’t kill you, but your ignorance will.
The employees of Meadville Medical have sacrificed much and given their lives to keep all of us alive and healthy and safe. Let us all do our part. May God bless us all.
SANDRA RAGOZINE
Hermitage
