Let the professionals do their job
In response to the article about the five Pennsylvania congressional members demanding Gov. Tom Wolf investigate “explicit” books in public school libraries, I am reminded of the dilemma often encountered by the professionals hired in various fields that are bullied or harassed by the people in “power” positions who, all of the sudden, know more about their job than they do.
In this specific case, the “power” people are politicians better known for being in the auto business, being president of a family construction business, in the therapeutic recreation business or served as a factory worker. Meanwhile, the public school administrator, teacher or librarian, who have all spent anywhere from four to eight or more years of study in their field, are not capable of determining what books are best for the library? How sad is that!
We must be careful in today’s environment not to let politics undermine our public education system. With public schools already being starved financially, being harassed, bullied and dictated to, and restrained from doing their job, it is no wonder we are experiencing a lack of school teachers throughout the country. Public education has been the core element of an educated and successful United States since the 17th century. Let us continue to have confidence and conviction in our professionals and let them do their job.
Anthony Stellato
Meadville
