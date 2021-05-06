I'm only writing in response to the letter that was published April 30.
As I sit here reading the paper, I see that a gentle man, Bruce Lallier, has written in complaining about certain state representative that he has not received a response .
Well, he has written three times and they are already dealing with so many requests, whether it be from the government, the state or single people. He can only do one at a time. Brad Roae right now is doing all he can possibly do and evidently writing letters is not a top priority, so I'm sorry that you are not getting the response that you want to get at this point in time, but maybe if you give him some more time he may be able to get back to you and solve whatever problem you are having. I see you've written to him many times, maybe you just need to stop writing and let them do the job.
I hope the world has a wonderful day and everybody stays safe.
KIM JONES
Meadville