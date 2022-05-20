At Meadville City Council's May 4 meeting, Autumn Vogel's motion to sign a climate action plan into policy was not met with a second motion.
The reason there is such a holdup, is that the climate task force has utilized the words policy and implement numerous times throughout this draft. Nobody wants to feel forced to do anything, and utilizing words like policy and implement make people feel like they wouldn't have a choice.
My opinion, we should leave this at education and outreach and stop wasting city council and staff time chasing things that may not even be feasible to do. We can have a climate initiative without signing a policy. We can come together as a community and learn what we can do to reduce carbon footprint. Items that would involve the city such as expanding recycling efforts, could be brought to council for them to say yes or no. There shouldn't be a laundry list of expectations signed into action. Let's prioritize how we can bring and keep people here in Meadville, although in the plan, they see the decline in population as a good thing for the city. I have personally created a survey to gather and condense public input regarding this plan to present to city council.
The last survey I did regarding Allegheny College requesting a liquor license transfer was welcomed by city council, and council actually voted in favor of how our survey respondents voted, which was no. I also encourage everyone to attend city council meetings, especially the June 1 meeting, where council will be devoting a good portion of the meeting to discuss this climate initiative.
ALYSIA MOWAD
Conneaut Lake
