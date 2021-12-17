I don't know if this is your experience but I'll wager it is.
You care deeply about something going on in our government, so you take the time to write to your representative about what you believe and in response you get a canned letter that has very little if anything to do with your specific issue. I write to all of our leaders and I find this to be the rule with only one state-level exception, John Fetterman, and his responses are usually redirects to others.
I find this on all levels except local, and if we are ever going to have responsive and responsible governance by those we elect, there must be something more for our money than a form letter that completely misses the mark.
DAVID VINCH
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.