As a longtime resident of the PENNCREST School District, the recent actions of the school board, which have culminated in the resignation of the solicitor, are not only unfortunate but also deeply disturbing on many counts.
The goals of public education include teaching not only academics, but also the ability to think deeply, solve problems, and develop social skills to function in a democracy. The recent actions to ban books that are relevant to diverse and minority populations are not only disrespectful to those populations, but go against the responsibility of public education. How can you effectively contribute to a democratic society when you don’t have or know information about key members of that society?
The "shared values" statement on PENNCREST's website include respect for cultural and ethnic differences, and respect for self and community. The lack of decorum in the public meetings is not only embarrassing to me, but it is modeling the very behavior that is inconsistent with these values. Behaviors are learned through watching and imitating authority figures. When people are not given opportunity to express viewpoints, spoken to rudely or generally disrespected, it gives license for children to do the same. Is that what we want to be teaching our children?
The dysfunction of the school board goes further than the lack of decorum in public meetings. As stated in the Tribune article on Jan. 27, the longtime solicitor of 40 years feels he can no longer represent the district. If a reputable solicitor no longer feels comfortable representing the interests of the district, how can the school board justify actions that may result in more legal costs to the taxpayers at the expense of our students?
Come on PENNCREST, we can and must do better for our students!
Annette Eccles
Saegertown
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
