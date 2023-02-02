I agree with Beverly Whitman's letter (Jan. 19) — we do need to be a kinder, gentler society. But how do we get there? Is caring for our family, neighbors and community with kindness enough to make our little corner of the world a gentler and safer place for the ones we love? Or do we need to do more?
Making our society a kinder, gentler and safer place won’t be easy and, I dare say, it will take a lot of us to make it happen. I also believe we need to go outside of ourselves to initiate real progress. Thank goodness our democracy has given us the tools to do right by each other, to band together when things are tough, to celebrate as a nation of democratic leadership.
We can vote for representatives who recognize the value of their constitutes in all their colors, religions and political preferences. We can make use of the resources given us to educate ourselves and others around us so that choices are made in good faith and for the good of the people. For example, we can embrace science knowing that vaccines can only lessen symptoms, not cure a virus like COVID-19, but will collectively help keep us safer. We can support an education system that teaches rather than hides “inconvenient truths” in pursuit of an understanding of what would make a kinder world. We can write letters to the editor that offer respectful opinions, researched facts, well-reasoned solutions, and reminders of goodness to help soften hateful rhetoric and actions.
A kinder, gentler and safer society is possible. We just need to do it.
Melissa Mack Maruska
Cochranton
