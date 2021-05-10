Do you want to see more of your neighbors have opportunities to not just survive, but to thrive? Do you want leaders who value the whole community's needs in their policies?
I am writing to express my strong support for Jaime Kinder for mayor and Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless for city council.
This set of dynamic leaders will actively build on Meadville's proud traditions to create a future that is both prosperous and fair for all. If this matches your vision for Meadville, please join me in voting for Jaime, Gretchen and Jack on May 18 or by mail-in ballot.
JEN FOREMAN
Meadville